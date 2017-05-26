Sheffield colleagues take on charity cycle challenge

Taking on a charity cycle challenge are a group of Sheffield colleagues.

Alex Shearer (dressed as Elvis), Sergio Martins, Kirsty Farrell, Dr Tony Blakeborough, Alan Smith and Neil Millett of BMI Healthcare are part of a ten-strong team biking from Leeds to Sheffield on June 11.

They are hoping to raise £1,000 to enable Weston Park Hospital and Teenage Cancer Unit improve their facilities for patients family rooms as part of their £250,000 refurbishment plans.

A funding page has been set up for anyone that would like to donate, visit the Just Giving website for details of how to do so.

The group is also organising a musical celebration entitled ‘A Night to Remember’ at Crookes WMC on Friday June 9, in aid of the same two causes.

Doors open at 7pm and there will be a raffle with ‘amazing’ prizes up for grabs, and a bar until midnight.

Live on stage will be ‘Elvis’ plus Alison and Lynsey will sing hits from the past and present.

Also introducing Cliff Meese’s Deja Vu Disco.

Admission to the event is free.

A spokesman said: “Join us for a night of music and fun, let’s really make it a night to remember.”