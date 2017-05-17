Sheffield College launches polling booths in its campuses

The Sheffield College is encouraging students to register to vote in the general election by setting up polling booths at its campuses.

The polling booths are being placed at the college’s City, Hillsborough, Olive Grove and Peaks campuses until May 22, the deadline for registering to vote.

Inside the booths, students can complete paper registration forms that will enable them to vote next month.

The initiative is being jointly spearheaded by the college and its Students’ Union.

Principal Heather Smith said: “There has been a very positive response to the launch of the polling booths. We want to ensure that our students are aware of their rights and the democratic process, and have their say by registering to vote.”

Students' Union president, Amy Smith, added: "This is a great way to attract attention and raise awareness of the importance of voting.

"Students need to register if they want their voices to be heard."

Young people are less likely to be registered than other age groups. The Electoral Commission research suggests 67 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds are registered to vote, leaving a third 33 per cent unregistered.

"This compares to five per cent of over 55s who are not on the electoral roll."

Chief executive of the Association of Colleges, David Hughes, said: "We cannot underestimate the importance of young people registering and turning out to vote.

"The decisions made by the next government will be relevant to all young people and we urge them to ensure they are able to make their voice heard on election day."

