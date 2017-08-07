Sheffield company pairs up with paralympian medallist

Sheffield-based B Braun Medical Ltd has announced a link-up with a two-time Paralympic table tennis medallist, Ross Wilson.

Currently training ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, Ross Wilson has now received the backing of B. Braun.

The 22-year-old will be involved in a three year-long programme of activities including delivering motivational talks to the B. Braun team, blogging and attending company events.

He will also promote inclusive sport by getting involved with the B. Healthy - B. Braun schools programme which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of young people in the region.

Ross, who was born in Kent but now lives in Sheffield and trains at the English Institute of Sport, was a national under 12 and under 14 doubles table tennis champion until being diagnosed with multiple epiphyseal dysplasia, a genetic condition that affects bone growth.

After joining the GB Para Table Tennis Team in 2011 he won team bronze in London 2012 and reached the semi-finals in the men’s class 8 singles at the age of 17.

Ross was world ranked number two but was side-lined for two years through injury before coming back in 2015 to earn selection for the Rio Paralympics where he overcame further injury problems to win bronze in the men’s class 6-8 team event.

He said: “I am excited to be working with B. Braun as it is such an ambitious company and does a lot of amazing work within the local community.

“I am honoured to represent B. Braun as a Paralympic Medallist and can’t wait to get involved with more of their projects.”

Hans Hux, Group Chief Executive of B. Braun in the UK, said: “B. Braun are very proud to support Ross and thrilled to welcome him at the company.

“His focus, determination and commitment to his sport make him an inspirational role model, particularly to those involved in our B. Healthy - B. Braun initiative which is all about getting young people to be more active by engaging them in activities that make exercise fun.”

Ross joins other B. Braun ambassadors including Paralympic cyclist Karen Darke who won silver in the 2012 London Paralympics and whose work with Braun included a handcycling tour of Yorkshire’s spinal units and a ‘Mini Olympics’ event for local school children.