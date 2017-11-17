Sheffield Council and police vow to take action over fears someone could be killed at accident black spot

Council and police bosses have vowed to take action to tackle speeding drivers at an accident black spot amid fears it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

People living in Retford Road, Handsworth, raised road safety concerns after a car carrying four people, including a child, was hit by another on Sunday.

The scene of the collision.

In addition, impatient drivers were spotted ignoring the 'road closed' signs and continuing down the street while emergency services were tending to casualties.

Residents say this is the latest in a long line of incidents caused by drivers often going at twice the 30mph limit and they are due to launch a petition urging the authorities to introduce speed bumps and install better signage.

Both the council and South Yorkshire Police have pledged to take action.

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said: "We share residents’ concerns about an increasing numbers of accidents and will investigate this.

"We’re looking forward to receiving the petition and working with local residents to find a solution.”

Scott Dernie, police safety cameras manager, said officers were out with a speed gun on Monday following the collision and the site would continue to be visited as part of the force's "enforcement strategy" to tackle drivers flouting the law.

Meanwhile, Anne Qualie, headteacher at nearby Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, backed residents in their safety campaign and said: "We share the concerns of our neighbours in the community."

Amanda Leivers, aged 52, who has lived on the road for 16 years, said earlier this week: "You are dicing with death every time you pull out of your driveway.

"It is a long straight road and on a hill which they absolutely fly over. It is like joining a motorway when you get on the road.

"I really fear that a kid will get run over and then it will be too late.

"There must have been 10 accidents here in my time."

Sunday's collision at 1.20pm was between a Vauxhall Insignia and a Mini, containing the family, who were all taken to hospital. South Yorkshire Police criticised drivers for ignoring the road closure signs.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101.