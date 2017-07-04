Sheffield Council confirm they are considering fining parents for leaving the car running outside schools

Parents could soon be slapped with fines for leaving the car running outside Sheffield schools in a bid to tackle pollution.

Sheffield Council will ask if new by-laws should be brought in as recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence for 'no vehicle idling'.

The consultation will determine whether the council should introduce 'on-the-spot fines. It also asks whether other vehicles and locations should be included, including buses and taxis for places such as Sheffield train station.

New guidance from Public Health England and NICE set out a wide range of measures to cut air pollution, which is at illegal levels in almost 90 per cent of urban areas.

Westminster City Council in London has already adopted the scheme handing out fines of £80 for 'vehicle idling'.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport at Sheffield Council said: "Polluted air is a major public health hazard in many parts of the country, particularly affecting the very young and very old in our city. As the High Court has said, the UK government has not taken anything like enough action in this area and is putting lives at risk.

“Even so, there are some actions which we can look to take now. There's no reason for drivers to leave engines idling at any time, but especially near schools, care homes and hospitals.

"So we're going to consult with schools, drivers and Sheffield residents about introducing measures that can improve air quality outside areas where it's most needed. I hope as many people as possible get involved with this and have their say.

“Sheffield City Council will continue to push the Government to take real national action on poor air quality.”

Becky Webb, Headteacher at Tinsley Meadows, said: “We’ve made great progress at Tinsley Meadows, but air quality remains a major issue for many schools in the country and idling cars are a big part of the problem.

“It’s good to see Sheffield Council looking to take action in this area. I hope lots of parents and schools across the city let their views be known."