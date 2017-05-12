Sheffield councillor standing down for 'health and personal reasons'

A Sheffield councillor is standing down for 'health and personal reasons'.

Nasima Akther, Labour councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow, has served as a ward member since 2014 but confirmed she is stepping down.

In a statement, she said: "I have been honoured to serve as a councillor for Nether Edge since 2014 and I would like to thank the people of Nether Edge and Sharrow who have given me the opportunity to represent them over the past three years. I have particularly liked working with local groups, schools, businesses and volunteers in the community.

"I have greatly enjoyed being a councillor and it is with great sadness that I have made this decision to stand down for health and personal reasons.

"I feel I am no longer able to fulfill my responsibilities due to my personal circumstances and I believe that standing aside is the best decision for the residents of Nether Edge and Sharrow.

"This has not been an easy decision but I feel it is the right time for me to move on.

"I would like to thank my colleagues I have worked with over the past few years and in particular my ward colleague Mohammad Maroof who I have enjoyed working closely with."