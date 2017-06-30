Sheffield councillors set to pay tribute to our heroic armed forces

Councillors are set to pay tribute to our heroic armed forces at a meeting next week.

Councillors are set to pay tribute to our heroic armed forces at a meeting next week.

A motion, forwarded by ex-serviceman and East Ecclesfield councillor Steve Wilson, will recognise the sacrifices the military make on the back of Armed Forces Day on June 24.

Coun Wilson is also set to highlight the success of £180,000 the council secured from the Ministry of Defence to support personnel in the city.

This year is particularly memorable for Sheffield as it marks the 35th anniversary of the Falklands War and the sinking of HMS Sheffield – which resulted in 20 service personnel losing their lives.

The warship carried fixtures and fittings manufactured in Sheffield, including a great number of stainless steel items, leading to the nickname 'Shiny Sheff'.

Coun Wilson said: "I served in the armed forces and know many who were not as fortunate as I was - not all returned home like I did.

“Events like Armed Forces Day are important so we can all show our gratitude to all of our service men and woman, past and present. I wanted to put forward this motion to get the whole of the council to recognise the contribution of our armed forces, and I am sure that they will.

“This Labour administration has been working hard to improve support to the local armed forces community, including a recent grant of over £180,000 which we successfully led a bid for from the Ministry of Defence’s Covenant Fund.

"This will help with the integration of service life and civilian life, and I am sure our council will continue to work hard to ensure our veterans get the support they need."