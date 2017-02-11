Sheffield country lane closed off by police after two car crash

A rural road in Sheffield has been closed off due to a crash this morning.

A mile-long stretch of Jawbone Hill in Oughtibridge is to remain closed in both directions between the Platts Lane junction and the Stubbing House Lane junction in Grenoside.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said two cars lost control due to the bad weather and one of the vehicles hit a electricity pole at around 9.35am. Nobody was injured.

National Grid staff are also in attendance.

The road is to remain cordoned off by police due to the poor weather conditions.

