Sheffield couple fined for noise nuisance over having 20 howling huskies

A couple who kept 20 howling huskies in their home have been fined thousands of pounds for ignoring complaints about noise from neighbours.

Stephen Hinchliffe, aged 53, and his partner Lynette, aged 46, of Armitage Road, Deepcar, were made to cough up more than £2, 400 for ignoring a noise abatement notice issued by Sheffield Council’s environmental protection service for the second time.

The council said residents complained about "persistent howling" from the 20 Siberian huskies that the couple kept at their semi-detached house in Deepcar.

Neighbours said the noise created a disturbance and prevented them from sleeping.

In October 2016, a recording device was installed at a resident's property and 18 breaches for noise abatement were recorded.

The couple pleaded guilty to noise abatement breaches at Sheffield Magistrates Court and on Tuesday were each fined £750 and £800 costs, plus a £150 victim surcharge between them, bringing the total to £2,450.

This latest court appearance follows a previous conviction for the same offence in May 2016, when the couple were also fined £2,450. At that time the couple pleaded not guilty, but the court found in the council’s favour.

After the case, a council spokesperson said: "We are very pleased with this result. The financial penalty reflects the misery of the neighbours caught up in this issue.

"We are disappointed that Mr and Mrs Hinchliffe have again breached the abatement notice after their conviction last year. We will be seeking legal advice about other sanctions which may apply.

“We take all noise complaints seriously, and although we will make every effort to resolve complaints at an early stage, if our help and advice is ignored we will use formal action.

“We hope that this action serves as a warning to others.”