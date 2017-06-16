Sheffield couple put their stamp on UK best post office honour

Team work, friendly service and ‘helping the community save money’ has made a Sheffield post office the best in the UK.

Husband and wife team Sharon and Ranveer Guhman have owned the Crystal Peaks branch since last March and are delighted to be the first post office in the north to claim the prestigious award.

The accolade for best branch considered factors such as profit growth and customer satisfaction - with the Crystal Peaks branch coming out on top overall.

Sharon, 30, said: “We both felt ecstatic when we won - the announcer on stage didn’t think that we would make it up there due to how excited everyone was. We didn’t know that we had won it until that moment.”

They see the Post Office as a long term investment and have enjoyed getting to know the community. They believe the secret to their success is they genuinely care about the products they are selling and the fact they are helping people in the area save money.

Sharon also credits positive team work, clear goals and that she and her husband are in the branch to drive the team.

The staff here are brilliant. They are always friendly and you don’t normally have to wait too long to be served

They are also keen to make sure everyone is aware of all of the services they offer such as insurance, mortgages, passport checks and currency exchange. They have also negotiated the best exchange rates for their Post Office and sales rates overall are also up 50 per cent.

Sharon added that despite the hard work they have enjoyed the journey and winning the award was the ‘icing on the cake for them’.

She said: “We have forged better relationships with local business owners and the impact that we have had on the community is really positive”.

Their customers have also come out in support of the branch.

Tony Heathcoat, 71 said: “I’m not surprised they’ve won, even though it’s busy now - the queue is constantly moving you’re never really waiting longer than ten minutes, I’ve never had a problem here.”

Hazel Ralph, 57, added: “I’ve just moved down here from Scotland and come here ever since. They are very good, they are cheery folk with good service.”

Tina Reid , 68, said: “It’s brilliant that they won. I can understand why, the staff here are brilliant. They are always friendly and you don’t normally have to wait too long to be served”

Sheila Smith, 78, added: “It’s very good that they’ve won - they’re very friendly here no complaints from me at all.”

Claire Hollingsway, 41, said: “I didn’t know they’d won - but I love the fact that they are open on a Sunday which is very handy.”

Mary King, 71, added: “I come from a long way away to come here, they are the best post office in the UK! I love them and you can have a right good laugh with them - they’re brilliant lasses!”