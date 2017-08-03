Sheffield couples reveal secret to a happy marriage - and the result is surprising

Sheffield couples have revealed what they believe makes for a happy marriage - and there are some surprising results.

A survey of 2000 people by One4all, the Post Office gift card, found 82 per cent of Sheffield residents believe it is healthy for happily married couples to argue.

According to the survey, an average of 4.6 arguments per month contribute to a 'happy ever after' relationship.

That along with going on 5.1 dates and having sex 9.62 times per month, are key to making your marriage a success, said the survey.

Sheffield residents also expect spouses to compliment one another on average 15.4 times per month and to give each other presents at least twice in the same time period.

Aoife Davey, group marketing manager at One4all, said: “Traditionally, arguing may have been considered unhealthy but actually many Sheffield adults now recognise the important role of expressing your feelings.

"Just make sure that tempers are kept in check, you are respectful and that you are doing the more positive essential components regularly too."