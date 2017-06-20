Sheffield cycle team pose at top of diving board as part of unique fundraising campaign

A charity cycle team went to new heights to officially launch their fundraising appeal - by posing at the top of a 10 metre high diving board with their bikes.

The riders posed at the top of the high board at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield to promote their 60/600 fundraising scheme for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Steve and Julie Brailey.

60/600 is the brainchild of Julie Brailey who is approaching her 60th birthday and decided that instead of throwing a party she would create an initiative to raise money money for a charity close to her heart.

Her idea was to get 60 people to raise at least £600.

Her husband Steve Brailey, chief executive of Sheffield International Venue's which runs Ponds Forge, and 11 of his friends took up the challenge and said they would cycle between all of SIV's 17 venues within 24 hours on July 5.

The ride is nearly 200 miles long and will start early in the morning in Whitby, North Yorkshire, and end up in Derby via Scarborough, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Julie said: “What was initially a simple idea to involve family and close friends has taken on a life of its own, with fresh support coming from the wider community every day.

“A couple of participants are experienced riders but the majority are enthusiastic beginners keen to undertake the challenge for such a great cause that impacts so many people.”

Julie’s mother died of Alzheimer’s two years ago and Steve’s dad has since also been diagnosed with the disease, so they made the decision to raise money for the Alzhiemer’s Society, which funds research into treatment for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The campaign already has the backing of Sheffield-based musician Steve Edwards, who holds a double Grammy nomination and a World Music Award. His song ‘A Good Life’ is available for download from Google Play and Amazon for 99p with all proceeds going to the charity.

The 60/600 challenge has already raised more than £16, 000 through various other events such as golf days, charity head shaves and charity walks.

Julie herself will also be taking part in the Great North Run in September.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/teams/60600challenge