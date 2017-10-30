Sheffield dance teacher celebrates 50 golden years in charge of school

A Sheffield dance teacher who began her career half a century ago is looking back on 50 golden years with her pupils this week.

The Sylvaine School of Dance will show off its array of talent at the Montgomery Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A class in 1982.

Dancers have spent weeks training for The Golden Year Show, which this year marks a special occasion.

Teacher Elaine Perry - known to pupils and friends as Miss Perry - set up her school in 1967, and has been passing on her passion for dance for each of the 50 years since.

"I'm very pleased that I have reached that goal," she said, sat in her Meersbrook studio and reflecting on a career she always wanted to follow.

Miss Perry began dancing herself aged just two-and-a-half, getting lessons at a school above the Crown Inn in Albert Road.

Elaine leads a rehearsal for The Golden Year Show.

As she got older she began helping her teacher with classes, and soon developed her own desire to teach.

She took her two first names, Sylvia and Elaine, and combined them to create the name of her own school, Sylvaine. Miss Perry taught her first pupils from Meersbrook Vestry Hall, not far from where she was born in Burcot Road.

"It's stuck with me, from being 13 or 14 when I used to help my dance teacher," she said.

"I found it very interesting. You get to know each child's own character and personality.

Sylvaine accepts pupils from three upwards.

"Some respond differently to others. Some are very sensitive and some are as tough as old boots.

"You have to learn each child - and I have always enjoyed working with children."

Classes at Sylvaine run for ages three and up. All pupils perform in Miss Perry's shows, which run once every two years, and in the off-season practice for their exams.

Some of her pupils have gone on to grace bigger stages.

Many pupils stay on beyond their teenage years.

"Some of them go on to higher things, like stage schools in London," she said.

"We have had girls appearing in the West End."

When that happens, it usually warrants a coach trip from Sheffield to watch.

"It's so rewarding to see them up there," said Miss Perry. "I feel so proud."

A large part of the satisfaction Miss Perry gets from her school is witnessing and being a part of pupils' progression from a young age.

"I get such a pleasure out of seeing them arrive at three and watching them grow up," she said.

The school was set up in 1967.

"Usually they stop on until university. Some stop on longer. And then they come back with their children."

Miss Perry's own daughter Andrea has also come through the school, and still performs in some of the shows.

She is one of hundreds, if not thousands, of pupils to have grown up at Sylvaine.

"I really am proud to be part of their lives," said Miss Perry. "They make such lovely friends here, and they are friends for life.

"I have got friends now that I used to dance with when I was only little."

Miss Perry has a team of four staff who help teach the many classes she runs Monday to Sunday. And while 50 years is a long time, she has no plans to slow down.

This week she is busy putting pupils through their final rehearsals for The Golden Year Show, which will combine ballet, tap, theatrecraft, modern jazz and street dance.

"People can expect to be exhilarated," Miss Perry said.

The show will run from 7pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Montgomery Theatre in Surrey Street. Any profit will go to charity - something the school has consistently done over the years.

To buy your tickets call Sue Moulson on 0114 274 8949.