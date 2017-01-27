Sheffield date for “jazz manouche non-purists” Gypsies of Bohemia

Manchester’s first “jazz manouche non-purists” take to the stage in Sheffield this Sunday.

Gypsies of Bohemia are an acoustic group who perform modern pop favourites like you have never heard them before.

A gig spokesman said: “Drawing inspiration from the legendary gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt, the band capture all the Parisienne charm and sophistication of the Hot Club de France, while putting their own unique spin on hits by Britney Spears, Blondie, Girls Aloud and even Iron Maiden.

“Rarely has such a delicate balance been successfully struck between the artistic and the absurd.

“Foot-stomping rhythms, exhilarating arrangements and virtuosic lead guitar lines combine to produce a sound which is authentic, unique and highly entertaining,”

Gypsies of Bohemia play Yellow Arch Studios on Sunday, January 29.

Support comes from gypsy swing band The Hot Club of Clowntown, “for an evening of gypsy jazz merriment”.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets, priced £7.50, are available from www.partyforthepeople.org

