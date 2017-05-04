Sheffield dealer found napping next to hundreds of pounds worth of drugs is jailed

An audacious Sheffield drug dealer, who police found taking a nap surrounded by hundreds of pounds worth of heroin wraps while he was on bail for drug offences, has been jailed for four years.

When police executed a search warrant at the home of Kalime Shah in Cuthbert Cooper Place in on February 11 last year, the 44-year-old was found to have a range of Class A drugs, divided up in to £10 'wraps', at his Darnall property.

In total, officers found 13 wraps of heroin, weighing 1.72 grams and worth an estimated £130. Some 14 wraps of crack cocaine, weighing 1.28 grams, with a street value of around £140 were also discovered, as was £1,700 in cash.

Shah was arrested by officers at the scene for charges including possession with intent to supply, but due to his ill health he was taken to hospital and later released on bail.

After using health problems as a reason for missing a bail hearing on February 17, Shah next came into contact with the police on March 22 when officers executed a warrant at the home of one of his drug associates in Nidd Road East, Darnall at around 9,10am.

Prosecuting, Carl Fitch, said: "He [Shah] was found asleep with a lot of drugs around him.

"There were 26 wraps of heroin weighing 3.79 grams with a street value of £260 and 11 wraps of crack cocaine weighing 0.778 grams and with a street value of £110."

Shah was arrested, and Mr Fitch told the court that when his phone was examined officers found dozens of text messages relating to drug dealing that dated back as far as July 2015.

Defending, Rebecca Tanner, told the court that Shah's drug dealing was carried out in the 'context of his own addiction'.

She explained how following a stint in prison Shah had managed to come off drugs, and had managed to stay out of trouble with the courts between 2001 and 2014.

However, after a rehabilitating back injury that he suffered while working removing asbestos led to him losing his job, Ms Tanner told the court that Shah fell back into bad company and into taking drugs again.

Shah pleaded guilty to a string of charges relating to drug dealing at an earlier hearing.

Recorder Fiona Davies handed Shah a prison sentence of four years.