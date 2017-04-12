Sheffield doctors surgery taken out of special measures following Government inspection

A Sheffield doctors surgery has been taken out of special measures after making significant improvements, a Government health watchdog has ruled.

Barnsley Road Surgery in Sheffield Lane Top is now rated as ‘good’ after a previous inspection found the practice to be ‘inadequate’.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission said in a report in January 2016, the practice was ‘unsafe’ and ‘ineffective’.

Since the previous inspection, the service has been re-registered as a one partner practice, run by Dr Anil Grover, one of the original registered providers.

The practice was re-inspected back in February, 2017 and was praised for making ‘significant progress’ with reforms set out by the CQC.

Inspectors highlighted patients were treated with ‘compassion, dignity and respect’ and they were ‘involved in their care and decisions about their treatments’.

CQC officials said there was an ‘open and transparent approach to safety’.

Feedback from patients also found it ‘easy to make an- appointment’ with a named GP and there was a ‘continuity of care’, with urgent appointments available the same day.

Alison Holbourn, CQC’s deputy chief inspector of general practice said: “At an inspection in October 2015 ,we did not believe the surgery was likely to resolve its challenges without being placed into special measures.

“Since this inspection, the partnership has changed and we have seen significant improvements in the level of care being provided under this new registration.”

Katrina Clearly, programme director of primary care at NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group said:“The practice has worked really hard to improve their systems and processes over the past year and has made significant progress.

“We have been working closely with them to make these changes and will continue to offer support to all our practices to help them provide safe, high quality care for patients in Sheffield.