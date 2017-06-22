Sheffield drunk driver carried out U-turn so dangerous it wore tyres down to metal

A Sheffield drunk driver trying to evade being caught by police ran red lights, turned his headlights off and made a U-turn so dangerous that it caused his tyres to be worn down to the metal, a court heard.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how late on April 23 this year, on-duty officers patrolling near to Winter Street, Netherthorpe spotted a car that had been reported stolen the previous month.

The officers followed the car on to Weston Street, turned their siren on and requested that the driver of the vehicle, Marcus Ned, pull over, prosecutor Neil Coxon told the court.

He added: "Instead of stopping he turned off his lights and began driving at speed."

This led to a police chase, during which Ned, of Hoole Street, Walkley ran two red lights, failed to stop at Give Way lines and travelled at speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph zone.

The chase led on to West Bar, where Ned carried out a U-turn at such speed that it caused the tyres on the vehicle to be worn down to the metal.

Mr Coxon told the court that despite the damage caused to the vehicle Ned continued driving the vehicle, but was forced to slow down considerably.

The vehicle was forced to come to a complete stop shortly afterwards, at which point Ned exited the vehicle and tried to make a getaway on foot.

Ned, who has never held a full driving license, was arrested by police later that evening, and refused to provide a sample of breath as requested by officers.

He later admitted that he had spent the evening drinking alcohol with friends and was on the way to pick up a takeaway with his girlfriend when the police chase began.

Ned, who told officers he bought the stolen vehicle from a friend, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failure to provide a specimen and driving with no insurance at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Vanessa Saxton, told the court Ned failed to provide a specimen because he was 'not getting on' with the officers who arrested him.

She added that he was going through a difficult time with his family, and that a custodial sentence could impact upon ongoing care proceedings.

Following Ms Saxton's mitigation on Ned's behalf Judge Paul Watson QC reduced his sentence from 10 months to six months in prison.

He also banned Ned from driving for two years, after which time he will be permitted to apply to take an extended driving test.