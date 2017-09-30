Sheffield elderly 'increasingly targeted by scammers'

Elderly people were given advice on how to protect themselves against scammers following a rise in targeted fraud attacks across Sheffield.

Communications firm TalkTalk said their data revealed that older people Sheffield are being increasingly targeted by fraudsters.

To help elderly people to protect themselves, the company invited them to a workshop at the Online Centre at Heeley Development Trust in Meersbrook Hall to offer tips on how to tackle nuisance calls and online scams.

Donna Moore, head of scam prevention at TalkTalk, who hosted the workshop, said: "Scams on the phone and online are becoming increasingly sophisticated crimes that affect the whole country on an unprecedented scale, and we’ve seen a slight increase in the number of customers from Sheffield in particular reporting scam calls.

“It’s not right and it’s not fair. That’s why we were in Sheffield this week to make sure the public and particularly the elderly community here are armed with the knowledge they need to protect themselves from fraudsters."

She said anyone targeted by cold callers should:-

*Hang up - think calmly about what you are being told and ask yourself if it makes sense. Don’t give out any personal details. If it feels wrong, hang up.

*Make Tea – take time to reflect on what to do next.

*Call back – if the caller claimed to be from a company, call the official number (not the number you were called by) and ask whether they’ve called you. If they didn’t, they can help you report the possible scam.