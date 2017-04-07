Sheffield energy scheme to benefit from £5.7m Government grant

A Sheffield energy scheme designed to warm homes and businesses using low carbon energy has been handed a multi-million grant by the Government

The Sheffield District Energy Network aims to use technologies such as biomass boilers, heat pumps, energy from waste, combined heat and power plants and even heat from deep below the earth’s crust.

They can also use recycled waste heat from places like factories and power stations to pump it into homes and businesses to keep them warm.

It's hoped that once fully operational, utility costs will be cut by up to 30 per cent.

The District Energy Network, run by waste firm Veolia, already provides low carbon power to Netherthorpe, Western Bank, the city centre, Moorfoot and Western Park Hospital.

The money will mean the network can expand and reach more areas.

Climate Change and Industry Minister, Nick Hurd said: “This Government is committed to ensuring a clean, secure and affordable energy supply for communities and businesses across the country.

“Energy innovations like heat networks can cut costs for households and reduce carbon emissions, as almost half of the energy we use goes towards heating our homes and buildings.

“The £5.7 million in Government funding awarded to this project will help deliver low carbon energy at competitive prices for local consumers in Sheffield.”

Winning entries at the building stage along with Sheffield include a further five projects in London, two in Manchester and one each in Crawley and Colchester.