Sheffield firefighters win top national challenge for third year in a row

A fire crew from Sheffield is celebrating after coming out on top in a national competition to test firefighters’ search and rescue skills in heat and smoke.

Central station were awarded first place in the UK finals of the Breathing Apparatus (BA) challenge- defending the title for a third year.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue firefighters competed against other fire crews from across the UK.

Each team tackled a series of scenarios involving the rescue of ‘casualties’ from inside smoke-filled buildings at the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh.

In total four awards were won by South Yorkshire firefighters.

Judges at the competition named the Central crew overall winners after scoring firefighters in a number of different skill areas including BA search and rescue, Firefighting while in BA, pump operator, BA entry control officer and incident command.

Head of Service Delivery Support Stewart Nicholson, said; “We’re very proud that for the third year in a row a crew from South Yorkshire has taken first place in a national competition that was filled with ultra professional, highly-skilled firefighters. The standard is always extremely high but is rising year on year, so for our crew to perform again to such a high standard on the national stage is a fantastic achievement.”