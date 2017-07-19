Sheffield gallery café still shut as negotiations continue on five-star hotel plan

Talks are still under way about the prospect of turning Sheffield's Central Library and Graves Gallery building into a five-star hotel - while the site's café remains closed with no opening date in sight.

The coffee shop, which is inside the gallery, closed at the start of this year after water leaked from pipework on the roof, meaning repairs were needed.

The Central Library and Graves Gallery in Sheffield

Months later, visitors are still being directed to the café at the nearby Millennium Gallery instead.

The wider building is being looked at by the council’s Chinese development partner, Sichuan Guodong Group, as a potential site for the city's first five-star hotel, under a 12-month exclusivity deal announced last November. The proposals were for the building to be leased to the company, not sold.

The mood around the negotiations is understood to be positive, suggesting the idea is still on the table, despite progress moving more slowly than initially hoped.

In March The Star revealed that Sheffield Town Hall was being considered as a new venue for a city centre library, should the plan come to fruition. If the hotel scheme is not taken forward, the library would stay in its present location, as the council will not consider leaving the building empty.

In both scenarios the gallery would stay - if the hotel went ahead the exhibition space would most likely switch to the ground floor.

A petition to prevent the library from moving attracted more than 10,800 signatures, and the cause was backed by actor, broadcaster and writer Michael Palin, who grew up in Broomhill.

“The Central Library embodies the very best aspects of civic pride,” said Mr Palin in a letter to The Star in November.

“It’s a fine building, built to give education and literacy a prominent place at the very heart of the city. That a building, seeking to improve the lot of all Sheffielders, should end up as a hotel for the rich and privileged seems a sad reflection on how little the city cares for its public service legacy.”

A spokesman for Museums Sheffield, which runs the gallery, said the trust was 'still waiting' for council contractors to investigate and fix the café issue.

"We haven’t currently been given a date for when the work will take place, but we’re in regular contact with the council regarding updates on progress," he said.