Sheffield Girlguiding volunteer achieves highest award

Girlguiding Sheffield volunteer, Hannah Gregory, who volunteers with Ecclesall Rangers and 204th Sheffield (Eccelsall) Guides; has been awarded the Queen’s Guide Award by Girlguiding Sheffield County Commissioner, Linda Grant.

The Queen’s Guide Award took Hannah, 26, from Abbeydale, three years to complete. The Queen’s Guide Award is a personal collection of challenges, which must be completed before a young woman turns 26 – she managed to complete the challenges just 2 months before her 26th birthday! Hannah managed to juggle her job as a secondary school teacher and volunteering in order to complete the Award.

Hannah is the Leader of Ecclesall Rangers and Assistant Leader of 204th Guides. The Rangers unit has a magnificent 19 members despite only being open for a year!

Hannah’s personal highlights and challenges whilst completing the Award included volunteering, exploring Lincoln and all of the sights on the Lincoln monopoly board; arranging a Thinking day event for 150 people from all Girlguiding sections; attending Girlguiding camp ‘Wellies and Wristbands’ (twice!) and Essex International Jamboree, a joint Scouting and Girlguiding week long camp.

The Queen’s Guide Award is the highest award achievable in Girlguiding. It revolves around setting your own challenges at your own pace, and helps young women get skills for life and work.

Hannah said: “Doing my Queen’s Guide has been an amazing experience. Guiding has been such an important part of my life, from being a Rainbow right up to now being a Leader. My Queen’s Guide Award was just one aspect of the amazing opportunities and experiences I have had through guiding. Exploring Lincoln has to be the highlight, it was such a fun thing to do, and we couldn’t leave any places off - we fought till the last day to complete all the places on the board! Places like Ellis Mill I will definitely go back to; I would never have gone if it wasn’t for the monopoly board”. Along with camps in the UK, Hannah has had the opportunity to travel to Belgium and France with Girlguiding and is going to Italy this summer. She has developed lasting friendships with girls and women across the country.

Hannah’s Queen’s Guide Award is the second to be awarded in Sheffield in four months, following Mary Snape’s achievement in October 2016.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.

