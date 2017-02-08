Sheffield Half Marathon training: Week three - share your stories

Sheffield Star reporter Lee Peace is taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday, April 9, and will be bringing you regular updates on how training is going. Feel free to share your training stories on the Star's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Due to a change in working hours this week and my being on duty over the weekend training has been a bit limited.

Gerard Hunter.

Basically I've been working later shifts. This has given me plenty of time to go out for a run in the mornings before work, but I've just never got the hang of that. Running for me is a big stress reliever, and it's something I enjoy doing after work. But sometimes duty calls.

So I thought for this week's column I'd take the opportunity to share some stories about some of the other big-hearted runners taking on the half marathon.

*A car crash survivor who was left unable to walk without crutches has turned his love of running into a major fundraising campaign in aid of an ill relative.

A road traffic collision in 2002 left Asif Younas laid up in bed and unable to walk without help for eight months.

Ian Jennings.

Determined to get better, he had a metal rod inserted into his left leg and as soon as he was well enough he started running to help aid his rehabilitation.

Not content on running purely as a hobby, the 38-year-old Sheffield man has pushed himself to complete a number of charity runs - and he is currently deep into training for the half marathon.

The property developer has previously raised more than £2000 for the Sheffield Children's Hospital, which has been providing care to his four-year-old niece Safaa from time to time ever since she was born. He is supporting the hospital again and The Children's Society, which helps youngsters from deprived backgrounds.

He said: "Safaa’s an active girl, but has had trouble with frequent chest infections and needed an inhaler. When I started training I thought - who better to raise money for than the hospital that took such good care of her?"

Vicky Bridges and Samantha Patrick with their friends.

He is raising money through paper sponsorship forms rather than online donations.

*Gerard Hunter is raising funds in memory of his grandmother Rachel who received palliative care at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.

He is hoping to raise money for the hospital through the half marathon and is also taking on the Great Manchester Run on May 28 and the Great North Run on September 10.

Visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gezzyschallengeseries

*Ian Jennings, aged 70, is fighting fit and training hard in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity. He was inspired to complete his first half marathon several years ago by an amazing little girl called Isobelle Smith. Her parents Matt and Loran were so impressed by the care their daughter had received from staff at Sheffield Children's Hospital that they and a group of friends decided to raise money for them. Ian is one of those friends.

He has previously raised over £4, 500 and is hoping to raise even more this year.

Visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ian-Jennings25

*Friends Vicky Bridges and Samantha Patrick are taking on the half marathon as part of a year of fundraising that also includes the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and the Percy Pud 10k race.

Visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Vicky-Bridges