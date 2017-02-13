Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union come out on top at the Best Bar None Awards

Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union has been named winner in the the University Challenge category in the Best Bar None Awards at the prestigious awards night held at The Sheffield City Hall.

The category of “University Challenge” is a hard fought contest between the two Universities in the city to see who has the best standard of responsible management and operation of their bars.

Best Bar None is a National Award Scheme supported by the Home Office and the drinks industry which is aimed primarily at promoting responsible management and operation of alcohol licensed premises. Last night was Sheffield’s awards event to celebrate the achievements of those premises that sign up to the scheme. This is not an easy accreditation to achieve and the range of criteria you have to evidence is wide ranging and detailed.

Here is what Peter Neild, Students’ Union Activities officer had to say about the victory:

“It was amazing for us to be crowned the winners against the University of Sheffield and that we are able to assure our students that we are a safe and responsible venue.”