Sheffield Halloween roller derby game raising money for children’s hospital

On October 29 Sheffield Steel Rollergirls are holding an exciting Halloween game to raise money for The Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The event will be held at Concord Sports Centre where The Smashing Pumpkids will take on the Dino-gore Juniors, and the Sheffield B Team The Crucibelles will face Nottingham, in a family friendly double-header. This is a fantastic chance to watch an exciting sport, and contribute to a very worthy cause. There will also be a range of market stalls from local businesses at the event.

Roller Derby is a fast-paced, hard-hitting, full contact sport played on roller skates. It’s a unique sport because it’s the first full contact sport developed for and by women. Donations to the Sheffield Children’s hospital aid in providing lifesaving equipment, funding vital research, and making hospitals a comfortable and engaging environment for children.

Doors open at 11:30 am, and advanced tickets can be bought at ssrghalloween.eventbrite.co.uk.