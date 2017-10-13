Sheffield headteacher issues response after teachers are attacked at Meadowhead School

A Sheffield headteacher has spoken publicly for the first time after two teachers were attacked inside school grounds.

Meadowhead School head Steve Fowler issued a statement after two boys, aged 16 and 14, were arrested on Monday in connection with an attack on two members of staff. Both suffered minor injuries.

Meadowhead School

South Yorkshire Police also confirmed the two boys were re-arrested close to the school in connection with the same incident after 'new information' was brought forward.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area to 'provide reassurance to staff, students and parents'.

Officers and PCSOs have been stationed at the school on Dyche Lane this week, both at the start and at the end of the day.

Parents earlier this week criticised the school and said they were only alerted at 5.30pm on Tuesday informing them of the incident and revealing that there would be an increased police presence at the school.

But in a statement yesterday, headteacher Steve Fowler said: “As parents and carers are aware an incident occurred at the end of school on Monday. Obviously we cannot discuss the details of this incident as it is a police matter. We continue to work closely with the police on their investigations.

"We will keep children and parents updated with information when we can and would like to thank our school community for their patience, understanding and support.

"Everyone at Meadowhead is proud of the fantastic learning that continues to take place every day and the great community atmosphere in the school.”

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Louise Lambert, for the area, said: “Following the incident at Meadowhead School earlier this week, we have had PCSOs and officers in the area as pupils arrive and leave at the end of the day.

“This is purely to provide reassurance to staff, students and their parents and ensure they have plenty of opportunity to speak to us about any concerns they may have.

“Thankfully, the two teachers who were reportedly assaulted were not seriously injured and the injuries they sustained were minor.

“That said, we are continuing to work closely with staff at the school and our enquires in relation to the incident continues.

“If anyone has any concerns about this incident, I’d ask them to get in touch with us via 101 or come and speak to officers while we’re out an about in the area.”