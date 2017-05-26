Sheffield hit-and-run driver in 'dark car' sought after knocking over man

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who knocked over a man before speeding away from the scene and then attempting to burn the vehicle out.

The incident happened when the victim was walking across the road in Ormond Road, Jordanthorpe, on Tuesday, May 23, at 2.45pm and was hit by an oncoming 'dark-coloured' car.

The vehicle left the area but was later found on Archer Road and police discovered attempts had been made to burn the car out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is underway as officers work to identify the driver. The car is thought to have left the area at speed and would have had significant windscreen damage.

"If you were in the area at that time yesterday and have any information about what happened, please call 101 quoting incident number 684 of 23 May 2017.

"You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."