Sheffield hospital bosses hit back at NHS trusts complaints league table

Sheffield hospital bosses have hit back at suggestions it is one of the most complained about NHS trust in England.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust received over 1,621 patient complaints from May 2016 to May 2017 - putting it second to only The Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust as compiled by Spotless Interactive.

Sheffield Teaching Hospital bosses were keen to stress the trust is the second largest NHS in England with more than two million patients every year.

The Trust runs five hospitals in Sheffield which includes the Northern General, Royal Hallamshire, Jessop maternity wing, Weston Park and Charles Clifford dental hospital.

As a percentage of the number of staff and patients treated, it's understood smaller trusts would finish higher than STH if that data was available.

Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust received 147 complaints while Sheffield Health & Social NHS Foundation Trust received 182.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust received 290 complains but hospital trusts in Doncaster and Barnsley did not respond to the data request.

Data requests were sent to all 156 NHS trusts in England - 29 did not respond.

Professor Hilary Chapman, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “I want to assure our patients what we are not one of the most complained about NHS Trusts as these figures might suggest. Indeed our patient satisfaction rates are extremely high and our staff work exceptionally hard to deliver good care.

"We are the second largest NHS Trust in the UK and 1,600 complaints represents less than 0.01% of the 2 million patients we treat every year. Smaller hospitals will inevitably have a smaller number of complaints because they do not treat anywhere near the same volume of patients.

"We also have a very open approach to complaints and make it as easy as possible for people because the feedback helps us to learn from the occasions when we do not fully meet expectations.”

Ben Logan, director at Spotless Interactive, the firm which compiled the data said: “The NHS has had a lot of negative criticism over the last year for many things, from political reasons to general mess ups within the organisations. There has also been a lot of talk about the trusts not handling the complaints effectively, causing more aggravation.

“We’re hoping with this data we can take a real look into which ones are making the most mistakes and hopefully the public will be able to see for themselves which ones aren’t at the top of their game when it comes to taking and dealing with complaints.”