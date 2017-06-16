Sheffield hotel and charity give career insights to youngsters with learning difficulties

Local charity Endeavour has been working with Hilton Sheffield on a series of career insight visits to give young people with learning difficulties a taste of what it’s like to work in hospitality.

Two groups from Endeavour’s BOOST South Yorkshire project, which works with young people with learning difficulties, have visited the hotel in recent weeks, beginning the day with a talk from General Manager Akan Tahsin on the Hilton brand and what working life is like at Hilton Sheffield.

The group then moved on to a tour of the hotel, with a visit to the laundry rooms, health spa and behind the scenes at reception.

There was also an opportunity for the young people to try out making up some guests rooms in a race against the clock, before heading to the restaurant to make pizzas for lunch.

Nicola Lane, Project Coordinator at Endeavour said: “The young people really enjoyed their time at Sheffield Hilton. Staff at the hotel were welcoming, friendly, professional and positive. It was a great chance for our young people to gain an insight into all the different opportunities available in the industry”.

Akan Tahsin, General Manager, said: “Working with Endeavour is a fairly new relationship however thanks to both teams we have soon created a great rapport. The hotel has really enjoyed hosting the visits for both groups and we hope to host many more; this is a charity close to the heart of Hilton Sheffield and we are happy to help in any that we can.”

If you would like to organise a similar insight visit at your company, please contact Graham Booth: graham.booth@endeavour.org.uk / 07793 488871