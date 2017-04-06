Sheffield maker returning chocolate to its precious origins

Chocolate is synonymous with Easter – but a new craft ‘bean to bar’ producer in Sheffield is hoping to give sweet-toothed fans food for thought with his artisan product.

Max Scotford, aged 23, is the one-man band behind Bullion – a range of single origin chocolate that he makes from sourcing the beans to packaging the finished product in a complex process over several days at his unit in Neepsend.

The trained chef began making chocolate while studying at Sheffield Hallam then worked in marketing to save for his – and let’s face it, almost everyone’s – dream business.

Bullion focuses on the subtle differences of flavour that come from beans, in a similar fashion to wine or coffee, and has three varieties from Haiti, Bolivia or Guatemala.

“It’s the origin of the bean which gives it the flavour,” said Max, of Dronfield.

“It’s my job to bring out that flavour and nuances, showcasing the bean and the region it is from. Bullion is something precious and pure, so I’m trying to raise the profile of that .

“In ancient times cacao beans were used as currency, a real prized item referred to as the food of the gods.

“There’s so much history to chocolate and it’s got a great journey from bean to bar, that’s been forgotten and people think it’s just a bar of chocolate but there is so much more.”

At 70 per cent chocolate, Bullion is less bitter and smoother than many dark bars, with tasting notes directing people to the cherry or fig nuances. It’s a treat to luxuriate over, not scoff down.

Despite the long days of making Max says he isn’t tired of chocolate yet.

“I only taste it to make sure the temper is right and the flavours are coming out,” he claims.

Bullion is available at Steam Yard cafe, Division Street, and Birdhouse in Nether Edge, at £7.95 a bar and also features in a Malbec wine tasting at the Sheffield Tap on April 18. Follow @BullionOfficial.