Sheffield man, 30, sentenced to more time in prison after being found guilty of prostituting a child

A 30-year-old man already serving time for multiple child sexual exploitation offences in Sheffield has had two years added on to his prison sentence, after he was found guilty of a further child prostitution charge.

Shane Whiteley, formerly of Weakland Crescent, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, was jailed for eight years on Friday 28 April this year, following a trial in which he was found guilty of conspiracy to cause child prostitution.

Whiteley has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court this week, charged with attempting to cause child prostitution in connection with the same investigation.

Jurors found Whiteley guilty of this offence and Judge Peter Kelson QC today ordered him to serve another two years in prison when his current jail term ends.

RELATED LINKS:

- Sheffield man, 30, goes on trial accused of attempting to force girl into child prostitution

- Members of Sheffield child prostitution ring jailed for 43 years

- Whiteley brothers used council flat in Sheffield city centre to prostitute vulnerable girl

- Sheffield child prostitution gang 'stole the childhoods' of their young victims

Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecutor, Peter Hampton, told the court that Whiteley how attempted to prostitute a 17-year-old girl to try and sell her body on a pavement near to West Street between November 12 and November 15, 2005.

He described Whiteley’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as a ‘young, vulnerable girl’ who suffers from learning difficulties.

Mr Hampton told the court that when the offence took place, Whiteley, then aged 18, asked to meet his victim under false pretenses, and it was only when she got into his car, with another, unknown male present, that he revealed the true reason behind the meeting.

Mr Hampton said: “She was told she was going to be taken to West Street because she was going to be prostituted.”

He continued: “She made it clear she did not want to carry out such acts, she said she wanted to go home.

“She was intimidated, she was threatened with violence unless she complied.

“He made her stand on a street corner, then aged 17, with learning difficulties.Mr Whiteley and the other man watched from the comfort of their car.”

Mr Hampton said ‘fortunately the girl was not approached,’ but told jurors that it was the Crown’s case that even though Whiteley’s attempt to prostitute the girl was not successful, he had still committed a crime.

The court heard how his alleged victim, now aged 29, reported the incident to police in 2005, but chose not to proceed with the complaint ‘through fear of Shane Whiteley and what the repercussions might be’.

Mr Hampton added: “In 2005, it seems the police were happy to write that off as what’s referred to as a ‘non-crime’.”

The girl reported the incident to the police again in 2015, when she successfully picked Whiteley out of a line-up, the court was told.

Detective Constable Sarah Dolby from Sheffield’s child sexual exploitation team said: “Following the successful conviction and sentencing of four men and a woman for the systematic grooming and sexual abuse of children in Sheffield, we continued to work hard to progress outstanding matters against Shane Whiteley.

“After another six months of partnership working between South Yorkshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the local authority, we have been able to bring Whiteley back to court and secure a further conviction.

“Once again I’d like to recognise the courage of our victims, nine very brave women who came forward at the beginning of our investigation in 2015, who put their faith in South Yorkshire Police.

“I hope this addition to Whiteley’s jail sentence reassures our victims, and any victims of child sexual exploitation, that we will not rest until those involved in this horrific crime are brought before the courts."

Anyone with concerns about child sexual exploitation should call 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress. Advice and support is also available by calling or texting the national helpline Say Something on 116 000.