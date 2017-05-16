Sheffield man appears in court charged in connection with fatal shooting of Aseel Al-Essaie

A Sheffield man has appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in relation to the murder of Aseel Al-Essaie, who was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Matthew Lee Cohen, aged 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge, became the first person to appear at court charged in relation to the murder of Mr Al-Essaie, who was shot dead in broad-daylight on Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe on February 18.

Aseel Al-Essaie

The charge also relates to the disposal of a vehicle.

During today's brief hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, Cohen was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in June.

No-one has yet been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Mr Al-Essaie.

Mr Al-Essaie, 23, was shot in the chest as he attended a family celebration around 1.35pm on Saturday, February 18 in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died from a gunshot wound.

Two men, aged 25 and 35, from Nottinghamshire, who were arrested on Sunday, May 14 on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been bailed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Mr Al-Essaie’s death is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 571 of February 18, 2017.