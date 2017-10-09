Sheffield man charged with 10 burglaries, including two ram raids

A Sheffield man has been charged in connection with 10 burglaries - including two ram raids - in which numerous cars were stolen.

Gavin Bennett, aged 36, of Cowper Crescent, Foxhill, is charged with ten counts of burglary, all of which took place between August and October this year.

The charges relate to the following incidents:-

*Two cars, jewellery and a number of electrical items were stolen from a home in Black Horse Close, Silkstone Common, Barnsley, on August 3.

* A property in Taptonville Court , Broomhill, was broken into and a car taken on Thursday, August 10.

*A house in Belgrave Road, Ranmoor, was broken into and two cars were stolen overnight from Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.

*Two cars and electrical items were stolen from a property in Elm Gardens, Crookes, on Monday, August 14.

*A house was broken into on Cinderhill Lane, Jordanthorpe, on Tuesday, August 22, and a car stolen, along with clothing.

*Clothing was stolen from a shop in Division Street on Wednesday, August 30.

*A car was taken from a house in Beacon Road, Wincobank, on Saturday, September 30.

*A car and handbag were taken from a house in Thorncliffe Way, Tankersley, on Sunday, September 1.

*A car was stolen from a home in Dalby Croft, Penistone, on Wednesday, October 4, and later that same day a large amount of items were taken from a clothes shop in Division Street.

Bennett has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 3.