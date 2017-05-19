Sheffield man charged with terrorism offences appears in court

A Sheffield man charged with terrorism offences has appeared at the Old Bailey in London today.

Khalil Maher, aged 21, appeared at the country's central criminal court this morning for a preliminary hearing.

Maher, of Wilfred Close, Darnall was charged with preparing to commit acts of terrorism or to assist other in committing such acts on April 25 this year, after being arrested by counter-terrorism officers at Heathrow Airport on April 18.

He is accused of planning to join friends who had left the UK for Syria.

Maher has been remanded into custody until he is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 25 for a preparatory hearing.