Sheffield man died after crash which caused car to burst into flames

A Sheffield driver died after he 'mis-read' the junction which caused his car to burst into flames after crashing into a tree, an inquest heard.

Nicquan Weir, aged 21, was travelling along Petre Street in Burngreave with four other passengers when he crashed at the junction with Sutherland Road on October 3, 2015 at 3.40am.

The Vauxhall Astra he was driving then caught on fire and a passer-by helped get people out.

The inquest, at Sheffield's Medico-Legal Centre heard Mr Weir was captured on CCTV travelling at 'at least 58mph' along the road 600 metres before impact and was seen overtaking a vehicle on the single carriageway.

Collision investigator, PC Mark Smith of South Yorkshire Police, said Mr Weir hit the tree between '27mph to 30mph' but on further examinations of the vehicle, Mr Weir 'didn't apply the brakes'.

The inquest heard South Yorkshire Police initially began enquiries to determine whether other cars spotted on CCTV were involved in racing along the road. Two other motorists were interviewed by police.

But PC Mark Micklethwaite, the officer in charge of the case, said there 'wasn't enough evidence' to bring to the Crown Prosecution Service.

PC Micklethwaite told the court four people in the Astra suffered a range of injuries. One of the passengers in statement provided to police said Mr Weir had 'overtaken five cars' on Carlisle Street and felt 'scared'.

PC Smith told the court Mr Weir had alcohol and traces of drugs in his system.

He said: "Mr Weir was above the legal drink drive limit and he had cannaboids in his system which suggested they were consumed some hours earlier.

"This could very well have affected his reflexes and ability to drive.

"The incident occurred due the action of inaction of the driver as he approached the junction."

Giving a conclusion of road traffic collision, Sheffield assistant deputy coroner, David Urpeth said: "The evidence is clear that the vehicle was travelling at speed but what's less clear is whether other vehicles were involved at the time of the incident on the CCTV and if they were racing at the time of the collision.

"On balance, the vehicle Mr Weir was in was going too fast to take the bend.

"This incident was a tragedy for him and for everyone that he leaves behind. I offer my sincere condolences to his family."