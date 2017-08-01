Sheffield man goes on trial accused of rape and witness intimidation

A 43-year-old Sheffield man has gone on trial, accused of rape and witness intimidation.

Richard Cutts is accused of committing the offence of rape against a 26-year-old woman at a property in Sheffield in the early hours of January 28 this year.

Cutts, of Fairbarn Drive, Stannington is also accused of a charge of witness intimidation against the same young woman.

The offence is alleged to have been carried out by Cutts, who works as a driving instructor, between January 31 and February 4 this year.

Opening the case this afternoon, Matthew Bean, prosecuting, told jurors: "The defendant will maintain that the allegations are untrue.

"The prosecution say she has no reason to lie about the defendant."

He added: "Having considered all of the evidence, if you are sure that what [the complainant] will describe has happened to her then the prosecution invite you to return a guilty verdict in respect of both counts on the indictment."

Mr Bean told the court that Cutts was arrested and first interviewed about the rape allegation on January 31 this year, when he denied raping the complainant.

He also denied attempting to intimidate the complainant, when interviewed relating to the charge of witness intimidation on February 5.

Cutts denies one count of rape and one count of witness intimidation.

The trial continues.