Sheffield man jailed after ploughing into parked cars during dangerous, high-speed chase

A Sheffield man has been jailed for a string of motoring offences including dangerous driving, after he crashed into two stationary cars and drove the wrong way around a roundabout in a bid to escape the police car chasing him.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how James Taylor, of Fleury Road, Gleadless attracted the attention of police when he drove past them in the Gleadless area of the city at around 6.15pm on April 13 this year.

Instead of stopping for the officers as requested, the 30-year-old sped off instead, sparking a 20-minute long police pursuit.

As he sentenced Taylor, Judge Michael Slater said he believed the 30-year-old's actions during the high-speed chase, during which he reached speeds of up to 80mph in an 30mph zone, 'could have resulted in someone being killed'.

He said: "You went the wrong way around a roundabout, which made two cars coming in the other direction to take evasive action."

"You were overtaking vehicles at speed," continued Judge Slater, adding: "You made your way on to City Road where you overtook a tram and went through a red light.

"Stationary traffic then caused you to be held up but you mounted the pavement in another attempt to get away forcing your vehicle against two parked cars.

"You were successfully detained at the scene by police officers, and were found to be under the influence of cannabis at the time."

The court was told that Taylor admitted what he had done in police interview, and subsequently pleaded guilty to a string of offences relating to the incident including driving without insurance, dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of cannabis.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said: "If Your Honour was minded to allow this defendant to keep his liberty he would be willing to undertake any order that the court imposes.

"There's clearly going to be the loss of his driving license again. If he were to be given the opportunity, and he was to fail to adhere to any of the requirements he know there would be no alternative but an immediate custodial sentence."

Sentencing Taylor to 12 months in prison, Judge Slater told him: "I'm afraid that I take the view that this offence is so serious it can only be dealt with with an immediate custodial sentence."

In addition to his prison sentence, Taylor was also banned from driving for three years, after which time he will have to take an extended driving test should he wish to hold a full license again.