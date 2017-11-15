Sheffield man jailed for abusing two children under the age of 10

A Sheffield man has been jailed for six years after admitting to abusing two children under the age of 10, both of whom he hoped would replicate sex acts they had seen on pornography he forced them to watch.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, Judge David Dixon sentenced Ashley Godber for 14 sex offences and one charge of possessing indecent images of a child he admitted to at an earlier hearing.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, told the court how Godber's offending first came to light in September last year after police were called to a property in the Deepcar area of Sheffield, acting on intelligence they had received about the 26-year-old possessing indecent images of children.

Mr Singh said that when police questioned Godber, he said he had a personality disorder, admitted to possessing indecent images on a phone that had since been thrown away, and told them he had also abused a nine-year-old girl.

Godber admitted to first showing the girl pornography when she was 7-years-old in the 'hope' it would lead her to 'replicate' what she had seen, and that he subsequently sexually assaulted the young girl on more than one occasion, Mr Singh told the court.

After admitting to abusing the young girl, Godber then admitted to abusing a boy, aged between eight and nine-years-old.

The court was told how Godber sexually assaulted the boy, performed sex acts on himself in front of the boy, made him watch pornography and told him: 'I'll show you mine if you show me yours,' referring to his genitals.

Judge Dixon said just as with the girl he abused, he believed Godber showed his male victim pornography as part of a 'grooming' process he hoped would lead to the boy engaging in the same sexual activity with him.

The 15 offences took place between December 2010 and September 2016.

Through witness impact statements taken from the families of the victims, Mr Singh told the court how the girl Godber, now of Woodland Drive, South Anston, abused had completely changed as a result of his sickening actions.

Her family said: "She has virtually refused to be the same girly girl she was, and has stopped wearing dresses."

Godber's male victim is not the same 'outgoing kid' he used to be, the boy's family said.

They added: "He doesn't like being on his own, he doesn't like being with anyone he doesn't know."

Defending, Francis Edusei, told the court how Godber suffered from 'difficulties of his own,' and suffered from attention deficit disorder as well and had experienced personal hardship after being thrown out of the family home in 2009.

Judge David Dixon told Godber: "All of that was despicable and disgraceful behaviour.

"I bear in mind that you will find custody, and the loss of your accommodation, difficult."

He continued by saying that Godber's offending was so serious, however, that the only option was a 'significant' custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Lee Walker from the Force’s Internet Sex Offences Team said: “Thankfully, Godber admitted to these deplorable crimes and his victims were therefore spared the ordeal of having to recount in court what Godber had subjected them to.

“They have been incredibly brave throughout this entire investigation and I hope that they and their families feel justice in knowing that Godber is now behind bars.

“Any report made to us in relation to sexual offences will always be thoroughly investigated and we will do our utmost to ensure offenders are brought before the courts and held accountable for these inexcusable crimes.”