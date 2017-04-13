Sheffield man one of 29 to face horrific crimes against 18 children including rape and trafficking

A Sheffield man is one of 29 people to have appeared in court facing a total of more than 170 charges relating to the sexual exploitation of 18 children.

The 27 men and two women appeared before a district judge at Huddersfield Magistrates Court yesterday charged with offences including rape, trafficking, sexual activity with a child, child neglect, child abduction, supplying drugs and making of indecent images of children.

One of those was Abdul Rehman, aged 29, of Darnley Drive, Manor, Sheffield. He is charged with rape, trafficking, supplying drugs, supply of a controlled substance with intent to engage in sexual activity and sexual touching.

The defendants were greeted by a handful of protesters outside the court building, where more than 20 police were on duty.

The allegations are non-recent sexual offences, dating back to between 2004 and 2011, and relate to 18 women, who were children at the time. The youngest child involved was 11-years-old.

The majority of the defendants are from the Huddersfield but also include men from Dudley, Bradford, Manchester, and Dewsbury. They appeared in groups before District Judge Michael Fanning during a lengthy court sitting on Wednesday.

The defendants will all appear again at Leeds Crown Court on May 11 at 9.30am.