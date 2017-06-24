Sheffield man punished for racist abuse following collision

A motorist who was racially abusive to members of the public who detained him after a crash has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard how Dietrich Kessemeyer was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a collision in Worrygoose Lane, Whiston in Rotherham, on May 31.

Members of the public detained him until police arrived to arrest him on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The court heard that during the citizens arrest he made several racially abusive comments. The hearing was also told that Kessemeyer was taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the collision and continued to be abusive and assaulted a member of staff.

The 48-year-old, of Tilford Road, Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to two racially aggravated public order offences, one count of assault and one count of failing to provide a sample for analysis.

He was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay costs, including compensation to his victim.

PC Rick Revitt said after the case: "Kessemeyer behaved appallingly and some of his abuse and violence was aimed towards NHS staff, members of staff who are there to help the public and provide an invaluable service to the community.

“We absolutely will not tolerate those who behave in a racist or abusive manner and will take action against anyone who chooses to abuse or assault another person.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who detained Kessemeyer.”