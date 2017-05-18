Sheffield man roped into three-legged marathon after auction audience stitch-up

Three legs are better than two!

At least that’s the hope of a Sheffield man and his stand-up comic pal after they were well and truly stitched up by bidders at a Sheffield charity auction.

Max Newton, aged 44, from Woodseats, and stand-up comedian Sully O’Sullivan, 30, will now attempt to run 26.2 miles with their legs strapped to each other to raise vital charity cash.

Sully was hosting Max’s annual British Red Cross Giggle Aid comedy show at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane when the auction went a little pear-shaped.

Many of the traditional charity items had already auctioned off when a more unusual lot came up – guaranteed entry into the Paris Marathon.

But with the Sheffield audience surprisingly lacking in long-distance runners the item was failing to reach its reserve.

However, the audience then truly excelled themselves and changed the rules.

First, £100 was bid if Max ran the marathon himself – which was promptly upped to £150 if comedian Sully O’Sullivan did it.

Finally, £250 was pledged if the two of them ran it as a three-legged race.

Sully has previously ran no further than five kilometres before, although Max is a more experienced distance runner.

The pair are unable to make the Paris Marathon so will now run the Liverpool Rock ’n’ Run Marathon on Sunday, May 28, instead to raise funds for the Red Cross.

Max said: “A three-legged run is a fun staple of summer fetes and school sports days, but a full marathon is a different matter altogether.

“This is a proper challenge as it is without this craziness. Fair play to Sully for going along with this!”

Sully added: “Don’t worry it’s not like Max will have to drag me along the marathon course, well not for more than half of it, maybe three quarters.

“On the upside if I do need medical attention the British Red Cross will be very close by!”