Sheffield man suffers burns to his feet after brazier fire gets out of control

A man has been taken to hospital to be treated for burns to his feet, after the rubbish fire burning in his brazier spread to the garage at his Sheffield property.

The blaze broke out at a property in Artisan View just after 9pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the controlled fire in the man's brazier got out of control, spreading on to his wheelie bin and then on to his garage.

The man was taken to hospital shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene.

One appliance from Sheffield Central station was sent to the blaze, and it took around 40 minutes for it to be extinguished.

The blaze caused damage to the inside of the garage and to a lawnmower being stored inside it.