Sheffield man to run 'three-legged marathon' with comedian after auction goes pear shaped

A keen runner is hoping three legs are better than two when he tackles his latest marathon challenge for charity.

For Max Newton is teaming up with stand-up comedian Sully O'Sullivan and the pair have vowed to strap one of their legs together to run a 'three-legged marathon'.

Comedian Sully O' Sullivan.

The unusual pledge came about at a charity auction, which they admit 'went a bit pear shaped'.

Sully, aged 30, from Manchester, was hosting Sheffield man Max’s annual British Red Cross Giggle Aid comedy show at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium when the idea for the challenge came about unexpectedly during a fundraising auction.

After a number of items successfully went under the hammer, a prize to gain free entry to the Paris Marathon failed to reach the reserve price.

So they changed the rules and £100 was bid if Max ran the marathon himself, promptly upped to £150 if comedian Sully O’Sullivan did and then £250 was pledged if the two of them ran it as a three legged race.

While Max is an experienced runner, Sully had previously run no further than five km, but the pair agreed to the challenge.

But as they were unable to make the Paris Marathon due to Sully's touring commitments, they agreed to take on the Liverpool Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on May 28.

Max, aged 44, of Woodseats, said: "A three leg run is a fun staple of summer fetes and school sports days, but a full marathon is a different matter altogether. I mean, 26 miles is a proper challenge as it is without this craziness. Fair play to Sully for going along with this.”

Max works as a fundraiser for the British Red Cross and the pair are hoping to raise £2000 for the organisation.

Sully added: "Don’t worry it’s not like Max will have to drag me along the marathon course, well not for more than half of it, maybe three quarters.

"On the upside if I do need medical attention the British Red Cross will be very close by.”

You can sponsor them at www.justgiving.com/3LegRun