Sheffield man with 'pattern of violent behaviour against women' given more jail time for assaulting ex-girlfriend

A 38-year-old Sheffield man with 'a pattern of violent behaviour against women' has had more time added to his prison sentence for assaulting his former partner.

Luke Ibbotson, of Harthill Road, Woodhouse, admitted to one count of battery and one count of putting a person in fear of violence, in relation to the treatment of his former partner yesterday, when he was due to stand trial for the offences.

Sentencing him to a further three months in prison Recorder Angus Withington told Ibbotson his conduct concerning the latter offence had led to his partner living in fear for a year, during the volatile, final year of their 18-month relationship.

He said: "I sentence on the basis that between February 2016 and February 2017 there was regular, ongoing ill-treatment of her and it's unacceptable to behave in that way."

Ibbotson was jailed for two years and placed on the sex offenders' register for a period of 10 years in June 2017, after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting 20-year-old mum while she was home alone with her young child on August 10 last year.

He was on bail for that offence, and in breach of a suspended sentence he was given for the battery of a woman in October 2015, when he committed the offence of battery against his former partner on February 5, 2017.

Opening the case, Richard Sheldon, prosecuting, told the court that prior to the incident taking place Ibbotson and the complainant had both been drinking alcohol.

When they returned to the home they were sharing at Ibbotson's Woodhouse address, he began 'goading her with insults' which led to the complainant feeling scared and contacting her mother for help.

The argument between Ibbotson and the complainant spilled out on to the street after her mother arrived, the court was told.

Mr Sheldon said: "The defendant burst into the street. He was naked except for a towel around his waist. The two women [the complainant and her mother] were close by.

"The defendant was shouting and screaming at the women, raising his arms at them. He had his fists clenched.

"The two women had their arms up defensively, and appeared to be scared. Witnesses saw the defendant hit her. The two ladies ran away."

Ibbotson was found not guilty of a further offence of ABH against his former partner, and of another offence of battery against her mother, after the pair retracted statements they had given to the police. The court was told the two witnesses referred to by Mr Sheldon when he opened the case had also retracted statements given to police, relating to the charges Ibbotson was acquitted of.

Defending, Zaiban Alam, told the court: "The complainant and her mother provided retraction statements, and the two witnesses on the street also provided retraction statements and for him to enter a [guilty] plea in these circumstances is significant, and is very much to his credit."

She added: "As a result of his recent incarceration he has not only lost his home, but the care of his children."

Recorder Withington added three months to Ibbotson's sentence, bringing the total jail term to two years, three months.

He said: "These recent convictions tend towards a pattern of violence against women which is unacceptable and of which this court must take proper regard."

Recorder Withington also granted a restraining order against Ibbotson, which bans him from contacting his former partner.