Sheffield manager Paul makes strides for charity with ‘extreme fundraising mission’

The transport planning manager of a leading Sheffield logistics firm will embark on an extreme endurance fundraising mission in aid of two local good causes.

The start of a new year often presents an opportunity for many to set themselves goals and challenges, however DBL Logistics’ Paul Greenway, 43, from Fulwood, Sheffield, is going several steps further by taking part in at least eight endurance running and swimming events.

Paul’s ‘extreme fundraising mission’ will support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston, and Roundabout Sheffield, based on Rockingham Lane in Sheffield city centre, two local charities which are often supported by DBL Logistics.

As part of the effort Paul, whose first event came in October when he completed the Run For All Sheffield 10K, will take part in 10K runs in Huddersfield, Langsett, Lincoln, Hull, Leeds, Nottingham, York and Sheffield during 2017, as well as the Sheffield Half Marathon and The Great North Run in September.

He will also compete in the Great Windermere Swim as part of the Great Swim Series and has just booked his place in the 40mile bike ride in Harrogate in July.

Family man Paul joined the award-winning, family-run business in early 2016, and upon learning of the firm’s frequent support of Bluebell Wood and Roundabout, decided to get involved.

Paul said: “At first, I decided to do something different to lose a bit of weight and get fitter, but never did I envisage that I’d end up going to the lengths I’ve gone to!

“But I’ve realised that I love what I’m doing and would love to push myself further.

“When I came to DBL Logistics I knew of the charity activity they’re involved in, and it made sense for me to put my efforts towards a good cause.

“Up to now, I’ve competed in three Great Swim Series events – Great Windermere twice, the Great Scottish Swim once – and it was fantastic to get my first 10K under my belt in October, as well as raise more than £200 for charity.

“The support from the team here at DBL has been outstanding. This firm is a proper family business and always does its bit for charity, and I feel privileged to be part of it.

“I’m a family man and if what I’m doing can inspire my kids then I’d be over the moon – hopefully I can do my family proud and raise as much money as possible.”

David Clarkson, managing director of Tinsley Park Road-based DBL Logistics, said: “Pretty much from the second Paul stepped inside the DBL headquarters, he’s wanted to get in on the act in terms of our fundraising for local charities.

“We’re immensely proud of what Paul has set out to do – it’s an ambitious challenge, and an extreme fundraising mission, but one we’re confident he can conquer!

“It was great to see his fundraising mission get underway in October and we look forward to seeing it continue in 2017. He really is going the extra mile to raise money and awareness for two great charities.”

DBL Logistics has raised thousands of pounds for both charities in recent years, having taken part in several Sleep Out events for Roundabout and participating in countless fundraising activities for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

To donate to Paul’s fundraising efforts for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Roundabout, Sheffield visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-greenway3 (Roundabout, Sheffield) or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-greenway5 (Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice).

For more information on DBL Logistics or Paul Greenway’s fundraising effort, visit www.dbllogistics.com or call 0114 256 1404. Alternatively, follow @dbllogistics or @PaulGreenway5 on Twitter, or search for ‘DBL Logistics’ on Facebook.