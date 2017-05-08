Sheffield midwives recognised for their hard-work and dedication to the job

Hard-working midwives who help deliver thousands of Sheffield babies each year have been recognised for their dedication to the job.

Staff at Jessop maternity wing marked International Day of the Midwife on May 5, celebrating their work to provide women in Sheffield with the best possible care through pregnancy, childbirth and the postnatal period.

Senior Midwife, Adele Stanley with parents Yolanda Gil and Delius Birtas and Baby Lucas

Midwives at the Jessop Wing are said to deliver a staggering 7200 babies along with community staff who attend 200 home births every year.

Marie Reid, deputy head of midwifery at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “International Day of the Midwife is an excellent opportunity for us to celebrate our midwives at the Jessop Wing, and the fantastic care they provide for women and babies in Sheffield. This year we are highlighting the varying roles of our midwives and the many services available throughout all stages of pregnancy, childbirth and the post natal period.”

The celebrations included a special visit from Birte Harlev-Lam, clinical director for maternity and children at NHS Improvement, Alison Atkinson, midwifery advisor at NHS Improvement, Neil Tomlin, regional maternity lead at NHS England and Suzanne Tyler, director of services at the Royal College of Midwives, who came along to take a tour of the hospital and meet the midwives on duty.

There was also a display of entries to the Royal College of Midwives ‘Great Midwifery Cake-Off’ and a marketplace of informative stalls including the infant feeding team, midwifery clinical educators, Sheffield Hospitals Charity and the Maternity Service Liaison Committee.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity, who support the work of the Jessop Wing, also celebrated the day by providing keepsake ‘International Day of the Midwife’ baby grows for all babies born on the day.

Yolanda Gil, a Sheffield mum who had given birth to baby boy, Lucas, on the day said: “I was really happy to be able to have my baby in the birthing pool as I had hoped. My midwife was lovely and even though her shift had finished during my labour, she waited with me until my son was born.

More from The Star

VIDEO: Rotherham residents urged to close doors and windows while firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze



New laws make some e-cigarette and vaping products illegal - with two year prison sentence



Popular Sheffield artist pays emotional tribute to organ donor after life-saving liver transplant



Warning over drug '100 times stronger than heroin' linked to deaths in South Yorkshire



General Election 2017: Who's standing in South Yorkshire?



Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal issues Huddersfield Town warning to promotion-chasing Owls



Sheffield United: Recruitment drive begins to gather pace



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE



Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats



Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats