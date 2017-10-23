Sheffield MP 'quits' committee role following 'Girls Aloud orgy' comments

Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara - under fire for joking about having an orgy with pop group Girls Aloud - has reportedly resigned from his position on the women and equalities select committee.

A string of controversial comments supposedly written by the Labour MP, who replaced Nick Clegg as Sheffield Hallam MP at the General Election, emerged this morning - sparking anger and calls for him to be sacked.

Mr O'Mara is said to have invited members of Girls Aloud to have sex with him and that "fatties" don't deserve respect in online posts dating back over a decade.

He earlier apologised for the remarks and has now reportedly quit his select committee role, which examines Government policy on matters relating to gender, age, race, sexual orientation, disability and transgender/gender identity issues.

National media outlets quoted a spokesperson for the MP as confirming he had resigned from the committee and stated: "He has decided to stand down. He has made that decision."

Writing on the Drowned in Sound website in a mock advice column in November 2004 at the height of the group's fame, he allegedly posted: "Girls Aloud - I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members (Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley) come and have an orgy with me."

He also stands accused by online blogger Guido Fawkes, who shared the comments online this morning, of calling a woman an "ugly b****" and in another online rant, is said to have written about “fat” women on an internet message board.

The blog alleges that O’Mara criticised the overweight, calling them “fatties“, claiming they are “deified” in the West and saying they do not “deserve our respect.“

In a statement earlier today he had initially said he wanted to continue to sit on the committee in order to work to confront misogyny.

He said: “I understand why they are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language.

“I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difficult time in my life, but that is no excuse.”

The MP said his views had changed significantly over the past decade and a half and added: “I have learned about inequalities of power and how violent language perpetuates them.”