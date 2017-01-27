Sheffield mum’s big thank you to family for vital cash

The grateful mum of a severely disabled child has thanked supporters who have helped raise vital funds for the special school he attends.

Zoe Thorpe, aged 36, of Lowedges in Sheffield, has donated £1,645 to Norfolk Special School to buy specialist equipment, thanks to the generosity of her family and local businesses.

Her son Ashley, six, has severe autism and severe developmental issues, and funds will be used to buy sensory equipment to aid him and others at the school in Archdale Road.

Zoe, who lives at Lowedges with her husband Mark Roome, son Luke Roome, 19, and daughter Holly Roome, nine, said: “Raising these funds has been a great joint effort. I would like to thank everyone who has helped.”

She added: “Ashley can not walk or talk and he is in a wheelchair, but the school has been fantastic with him.

“It has helped him come on so much and it has been brilliant for him and us. I am so grateful.

“A massive thank you to everyone who sponsored and supported us.”

Zoe’s older sister, Tracy Birchenough, 38, echoed her comments and said the family owed the special school such a lot and wanted to give something back.

She added: “My beautiful nephew Ashley attends Norfolk Park School and is severely disabled, but has come on in leaps and bounds due to hard work and support from staff.

“We wanted to give something back as a family.

“All the men in the family raised funds through a Movember event last year and businesses and Arundel FC and Working Men’s Club, City Road, Sheffield, also gave a very generous donation.”