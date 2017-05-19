Sheffield nightclub Leadmill reveals genius plan to get young people voting

Sheffield's famous Leadmill nightclub has come up with a unique way of encouraging young people to vote.

For the legendary city centre nightspot is offering visitors free entry to its regular club nights this Friday and Saturday - so long as you show proof that you have registered to vote.

Elyse Peacock, aged 29, who is the Leadmill's brand manager, said: "It is really important that young people register to vote so they can really have their say on politics and make their opinions count.

"A lot of our customers are aged 18 to late 20s and many of them use social media, so this is why we posted on Facebook that they can get free entry so long as they show proof of registering to vote.

"Depending on what time you come, and if you are a student or not, entry is about £5 or £6 so it is a decent saving."

To gain free entry bring your polling card, or a picture of it showing your identification, or the confirmation email you get when registering to vote online.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 22. The general election takes place on June 8.