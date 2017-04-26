Sheffield nursery group named among most recommended in the UK

A Sheffield nursery group has been named among the most recommended by parents.

Children 1st Day Nurseries, which owns the nursery on Scotland Street, in the city centre, has been named in the top 10 most recommended large nursery groups in the UK.

The Top 10 Nursery Awards highlights the most recommended day nurseries and nursery groups in each region of the UK and are compiled by Daynurseries.co.uk using the review scores given by parents.

The nurseries are rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning resources, equipment, ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness and safeguarding as well as value for money.

Company founder and chief executive, Margaret Mason, said: "Children 1st Day Nurseries is proud of our reputation as the largest family owned day nursery group in the UK.

"We have always been a family run business and the family ethos permeates all levels of the company.

"The emphasis on family values continues to drive the company forward and underlies our commitment to providing excellence in all that we do.

"It’s therefore significant for us to have achieved this recognition based on the views of the families we serve.

"A huge thankyou to everyone who has helped to achieve this award.”